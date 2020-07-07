

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Just For Laughs says it won't be hosting live performances as part of its Toronto festival this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.

The JFL42 festival was set to take place at venues across Toronto from Sept. 24 to Oct. 3.

Organizers say they're exploring ways to host the festival in a different format.

Tuesday's decision impacts all in-person shows scheduled for this year, including a special performance from "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.

The festival is set to return in 2021.

Organizers say people who purchased tickets to Noah's show can either see him perform next year, or request a refund until Aug.