Michelle Branch, Black Keys' Patrick Carney tie the knot
In this Saturday, April 20, 2019, photo provided by Katch Silva, Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney pose for a photo in New Orleans. The Grammy-winning musicians tied the knot Saturday at the Marigny Opera House in front of close friends and family, a representative for Carney told The Associated Press on Sunday. (Katch Silva via AP)
Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 7:01PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 22, 2019 7:02PM EDT
NEW YORK - Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney of the Black Keys are married.
The Grammy-winning musicians tied the knot Saturday at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in front of close friends and family, a representative for Carney told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Among those attending the wedding were the couple's 7-month-old son, Rhys, and Branch's 13-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Owen.
Branch, 35, wore a dress by Temperley London and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love" performed by Symphony Chorus of New Orleans.
Carney, 39, wore a Burberry suit.
The couple began dating in 2015. They collaborated together on Branch's 2017 album, "Hopeless Romantic."