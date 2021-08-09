Gordon Lightfoot postpones tour after fracturing wrist in fall, undergoing surgery
Legendary singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot performs his classic hits at the McPherson Playhouse in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 23, 2017 kicking off the Canadian leg of the The Legendary Gordon Lightfoot 2017 Tour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Share:
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 9, 2021 3:01PM EDT
TORONTO - Gordon Lightfoot is recovering after a fall at his home last week caused him to fracture his wrist.
The “If You Could Read My Mind” singer-songwriter has been forced to postpone a number of upcoming tour dates after undergoing emergency surgery at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.
Victoria Lord, a representative for Lightfoot, says he is “doing just fine” but that it's expected he will take eight weeks to recover.
Most of the 82-year-old's postponed shows are in the United States, with some already rescheduled for early 2022.
A single show on Aug. 20 at Casino Rama in Orillia, Ont., has also been affected but not rescheduled yet.
Lord says Lightfoot's team is optimistic he will return to the stage early this fall, noting that a Sept. 30 concert in Fredericton, N.B. is still on the calendar.
They also anticipate he'll be back in shape for a three-night run to mark the reopening of Toronto's Massey Hall on Nov. 25 to 27.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2021.
Share:
More Music News
- Gordon Lightfoot postpones tour after fracturing wrist in fall, undergoing surgery
- Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dead at age 70
- Michie Mee, 'godmother of Canadian rap,' to release memoir in 2023
- After court victories, Michael Jackson estate eyes revival
- Wu-Tang Clan album sale pays off Martin Shkreli's court debt
Top Entertainment News
- Jury selection set to begin in R. Kelly sex trafficking case
- Jane Withers, child actor turned commercial star, dies at 95
- 'Modern Family' star Julie Bowen, sister help woman who fainted at Utah park
- 'Suicide Squad' opens to soft $26.5M at U.S. box office as Delta variant worry grows
- Cineplex unspools subscription-based CineClub to attract movie fans