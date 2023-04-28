

Hafsa Khalil, CNN





(CNN) -- New photographs of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been released by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The three images were taken by photographer Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace last month, according to a statement from the palace.

In one photo, Charles is shown sitting in a gilded mahogany and green silk armchair from 1828, while Camilla is seated in a gilded wood and blue silk upholstered bergère dating to around 1812.

The Blue Drawing Room originally served as the palace ballroom before the present ballroom was created in 1855, according to the Buckingham Palace website.

Burnand is no stranger to the royal family, having photographed the weddings of both Charles and Camilla in 2005 and Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

Serving as a backdrop for the photographs is the state portrait of King George V, painted after his coronation in 1911.

The coronation of Charles and Camilla will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.