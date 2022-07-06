

The Associated Press





Guitar icon Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan and was rushed to hospital, later blaming the episode on forgetting to eat or drink water.

The 74-year-old Santana was “doing well” today after being taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, some 60 kilometres northwest of Detroit, to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation last night.

That's according to his manager, Michael Vrionis.

“Just taking it easy,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted to Facebook just after midnight. “Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all.”

Santana was released during the night from the hospital.

It's not immediately known when Santana would resume his tour, although tonight's show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, has been postponed.

He and his band have been touring with Earth, Wind & Fire.

The tour has 21 dates left through late August before Santana — the artist behind such hits as “Oye Como Va″ and ”Black Magic Woman″ — is scheduled to head back to Las Vegas for his residency at the House of Blues.

In December, Santana cancelled a number of performances in Las Vegas after he underwent an unspecified heart procedure.

He and members of his band also tested positive for COVID-19 in February, cancelling some dates.