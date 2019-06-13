Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title
Sarah McLachlan performs at the Juno Awards in London, Ont., Sunday, March 17, 2019. Sarah McLachlan will sing Canada's national anthem on Thursday as the Toronto Raptors attempt to win their first NBA championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 5:58AM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. - Sarah McLachlan will sing Canada's national anthem on Thursday as the Toronto Raptors attempt to win their first NBA championship.
The league has announced the Halifax-born singer-songwriter will perform O Canada prior to Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.
The American anthem will be sung by Pat Monahan of pop-rock act Train.
It is the last Warriors game at the Oakland, Calif., facility before the team moves to San Francisco. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
Previous renditions of O Canada at the NBA Finals in Oakland have been met with mixed reviews.
Saskatchewan-born country singer Tenille Arts faced some backlash on social media after Game 3 as several people accused her of "butchering" the anthem by veering away from its familiar tune.