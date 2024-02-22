

The Canadian Press





Toronto native Mae Martin will host the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards.

Organizers of Canada’s biggest film and television awards bash say the comedian will MC a gala in front of an audience in Toronto, which will be whittled down to an hour-long special that will air hours after the event.

It will be the second year in a row that the celebration won't be broadcast live.

The Screen Awards have traditionally been a star-studded live show in front of an audience.

Academy CEO Tammy Frick said pre-taping allows the gala to showcase more “industry-heavy” elements that might exhaust a TV audience.

Last year's Screen Awards were hosted by Canadian comic Samantha Bee, who taped her segments remotely in New York, weeks in advance of the show.

By contrast, this year's broadcast will feature moments from the gala hosted by Martin several hours earlier, and recorded segments.

Martin, who currently hosts the comedy podcast "Handsome" with Tig Notaro and Fortune Feimster, said they're "elated" to celebrate "all the amazing talent in Canada," and plans on asking several stars for selfies.

The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards air May 31 on CBC and CBC Gem.

Nominees will be announced March 6.