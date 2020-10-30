Late comedy legend John Candy is being honoured with a day in his name ahead of what would have been his 70th birthday.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Mayor John Tory proclaimed October 31 as John Candy Day in Toronto.

“John Candy is a Canadian treasure who brought great joy to so many through his humour, acting and contributions to the entertainment industry and beyond. I had a chance to get to know him when he was an Argo owner,” Tory said in his statement. “He was a decent humble man in the fashion of many famous Canadians and it is my privilege to honor his humour, his legacy and the pride he brought to our city on what would have been his 70th birthday.”

Born in 1950, Candy lived in East York as a child and attended Neil McNeil Catholic High School in Scarborough (a visual arts studio at the school now bears his name).

Responding to the news on Twitter, Candy’s daughter Jennifer welcomed the honour for her late father.

“Well this is such an honour ! Can’t wait to celebrate tomorrow,” Jennifer Candy wrote.

John Candy came up through the Toronto comedy scene in the 1970s as a member of Toronto’s Second City sketch troupe and then as a cast member of the Toronto-based TV show SCTV, along with other comedy legends such as Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Rick Moranis, Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short, and others.

Candy would go on to star in a number of hit films in the 80s and 90s, such as Uncle Buck, Cool Runnings, Home Alone, Spaceballs, Planes, Trains and Automobiles and others.

He was also a co-owner of the Toronto Argonauts from 1991 until 1994.

In 1994, Candy died suddenly when he was just 43 years old.

“Mr. Candy’s contributions to the Canadian entertainment industry have made him one of Canada’s greatest and funniest character actors,” the city said in its release. “Mr. Candy has deep roots in Toronto, and played a big role in elevating the comedy and acting scene in the city.”

Candy has also been honoured locally with a star on Canada's Walk of Fame and in the East York Hall of Fame.