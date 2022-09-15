

The Canadian Press





Air Canada has signed a deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft currently under development by a Swedish company.

The Montreal-based carrier said in a news release Thursday that the ES-30 regional aircraft, which will be able to carrying 30 passengers, is expected to enter service in 2028.

Air Canada is purchasing the aircrafts from Heart Aerospace, a Swedish electric aircraft manufacturer.

In addition to the electric fleet, Air Canada has also acquired a US$5-million equity stake in Heart Aerospace under the agreement.

The agreement is a step toward Air Canada's goal of net zero emissions by 2050, said the company's CEO and president, Michal Rousseau, in the news release.

“Already, Air Canada is supporting the development of new technologies, such as sustainable aviation fuels and carbon capture, to address climate change,” he said. “We are now reinforcing our commitment by investing in revolutionary electric aircraft technology.”

Air Canada said the aircraft will be powered by lithium-ion batteries and equipped with reserve-hybrid generators that can use sustainable aviation fuel.

The airline said the ES-30 is projected to have an electric range of 200 kilometres that extends to 400 kilometres with power supplemented by the generators and 800 kilometres with a reduced capacity of 25 passengers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2022.