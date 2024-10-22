Video shows motorcyclist who allegedly fled Ajax collision jumping into creek in attempt to flee police

Video from a police helicopter shows a motorcyclist involved in a collision in Ajax jumping into a creek to evade arrest before shortly getting tracked down by a police dog and taken into custody.

Police released the video on Tuesday as they announced the charges against the motorcyclist in connection with the incident that occurred on the evening of Oct. 19 in the area of Rossland West and Ravenscroft Road.

A motorcycle and an SUV collided at the intersection, police said, and the rider subsequently ran away.

Officers with the Air Support Unit and K9 Unit were called to assist in locating the rider.

In the video, the Air Support Unit locates the suspect hiding near a ravine and informs officers on the ground of his location.

When the officers are a few metres away from his hiding spot, the suspect runs away and jumps into a creek.

A police dog goes after the suspect, following him into the creek. The dog catches up with him with the officers right behind.

“They’re on the north side of the water right now. It looks like they’re trying to take him into custody,” the Air Support Unit is heard saying on the radio.

The suspect is then seen handcuffed as he and other officers cross the water.

Police said the suspect was later taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He has been charged with leaving the scene of the accident, driving a motor vehicle without plates, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, failing to stop at a red light, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and obstructing a peace officer. Police did not identify the suspect.

Police said the Special Investigations Unit, which is called in to probe whenever police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault, had invoked its mandate.

“DRPS is fully cooperating with the SIU and cannot release further details on this incident,” they said.