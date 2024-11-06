Two 13-year-old boys among four people charged for allegedly stealing liquor from LCBO in Oshawa

FILE - An LCBO sign is pictured on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Four people, including two teenage boys, have been charged for allegedly stealing liquor from an LCBO in Oshawa on Sunday.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to the LCBO store on Gibb Street, east of Stevenson Road South, at 4:15 p.m. for a robbery.

Officers learned that four individuals entered the store and allegedly stole several bottles of liquor.

“Officers, with the assistance of the K9 Unit, located all suspects, who were taken into custody without incident,” Durham police said. They added that a replica firearm was also located and seized during the arrest.

On Wednesday, police identified the two adult suspects as 18-year-olds Hailey Newlands and Preston Hindman. The two other suspects cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, as they are both 13 years old.

All four have been charged with robbery. Newlands is facing an additional charge of possession of property obtained by crime.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1705 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.