3 suspects wanted in Oshawa armed robbery: police

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on February 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Police in Durham region are searching for three suspects after a violent robbery that left one man struck in the head with a firearm earlier this week in Oshawa.

Officials say the incident happened on March 5 shortly after 9 p.m. That’s when officers were called to the area of Coldstream Drive and Taunton Road.

It’s alleged that a man was assaulted and robbed. Police say the victim was exiting his vehicle when he was approached by three suspects and pushed to the ground.

According to a news release, it’s alleged that one suspect struck him in the head with a firearm before they stole his jewelry and fled in a dark-coloured SUV prior to police arrival.

Officials confirm the victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police are searching for three suspects. Two have slim builds and are about five-foot-ten in height, while the third has a “heavier build.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video footage, including home surveillance or dashcam footage, to contact Detective Constable Anderson at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1605.