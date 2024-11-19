Suspects targeted luxury vehicles in 2 linked home break-ins in Oakville, say police

A Halton Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Twitter/Halton Regional Police)

Police in Halton Region are searching for two suspects wanted for two break-ins in Oakville that they believe are linked and targeted luxury vehicles.

Halton Regional Police Service, on Nov. 16 at about 4:10 a.m. two individuals attended a home on Lakeshore Road and unsuccessfully attempted to break in.

Investigators said they believe the motive for this break-in was to obtain the keys to the residents' vehicles.

A short time later, the same two suspects visited a residence near Third Line and Rebecca Street and allegedly smashed a front window with a hammer.

They then entered the home and stole the keys to a Mercedes SUV parked in the driveway and stole the vehicle, police said.

Police said the residents of the home did not have any interaction with the thieves and were not hurt.

Not long after, police found the stolen SUV travelling in tandem with an Audi.

“The vehicles were travelling at high rates of speed and not stopping at red lights,” HDPS said in a news release.

Police later found the Audi, which they said had been reported stolen in Peel Region, abandoned near Dorval Drive and Kerr Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HDPS 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.