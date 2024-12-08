17-year-old boy dead after crash in Milton

A 17-year-old boy has died after crashing into a hydro pole in Milton Saturday afternoon.

Halton police say it happened on Sixth Line Nassagaweya near 15 Side Road just after 1 p.m.

The teenager was driving southbound when he lost control and struck a hydro pole on the east side of the road, police say.

He suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he is the lone occupant of the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.