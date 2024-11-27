Police say 24 arrested, 172 charges laid in Hamilton street gang investigation

The people arrested in Hamilton police's investigation into a local street gang.

Police in Hamilton, Ont., say two dozen people have been arrested and 172 charges have been laid in an investigation into a street gang allegedly responsible for violent crime across the province.

They say the investigation, dubbed Project Churchill, began in 2019 when police noted a “significant rise” in violent crime in downtown Hamilton linked to a gang self-identified as the Hot Mali Squad.

They allege the gang is connected to homicides, drug trafficking, daytime shootings and robberies in Hamilton and neighbouring areas, including Toronto, Waterloo and Halton.

Police say their investigation revealed the gang was linked to a Bahamas-based gang faction known as the Dirty South, which has allegedly smuggled and distributed illegal firearms from the United States into the Toronto area.

They say the Hamilton Police Service, along with several other police forces, conducted 17 search warrants across southern Ontario on Nov. 13.

They say 24 people, including a 17-year-old girl, are facing 172 charges.

Police say a 39-year-old man is still wanted for arrest, and three of the accused are also wanted in crimes in the Bahamas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.

