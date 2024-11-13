Pedestrian critically injured after collision in Brampton

Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A male pedestrian has been sent to the hospital with critical injuries after a collision in Brampton on Tuesday evening, police say.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Resolution Drive just after 6:15 p.m. for a crash involving a single motor vehicle.

Paramedics confirmed to CP24 that they brought a pedestrian to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and urged drivers to take alternate routes as roads remain closed for their investigation.