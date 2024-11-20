Man robbed at gunpoint after suspects crashed into his vehicle on Hwy. 410 in Brampton: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint on Highway 410 in Brampton.

Police said shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the victim’s vehicle was struck from behind by a red car. The victim then stopped his vehicle between Sandalwood Parkway and Mayfield Road, where he was robbed by three or four suspects, investigators said.

According to police, one suspect was armed with a handgun and another was armed with a knife.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.