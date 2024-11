Officers say it was a single vehicle crash, and that the driver has been taken to trauma centre with serious injuries.

According to Peel Regional Police, the collision happened at around seven a.m. in the Derry Road East and Dixie Road area.

Police are advising travelers to use alternative routes, as Derry Road is closed between Dixie Road and Telford Way.