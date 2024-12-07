Man dead, 4 others in hospital after three vehicles collide on highway in Caledon

One person is dead and four others have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon.

It happened just before midnight Friday on Highway 10, near Old School Road.

A 44-year-old driver from Caledon – the sole occupant of his vehicle – was pronounced dead at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

Meanwhile two occupants from another vehicle were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries. Two other people from a third vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

The OPP are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.