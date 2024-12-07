ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Man dead, 4 others in hospital after three vehicles collide on highway in Caledon

By Joshua Freeman
An OPP badge in this undated file image.

One person is dead and four others have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon.

It happened just before midnight Friday on Highway 10, near Old School Road.

A 44-year-old driver from Caledon – the sole occupant of his vehicle – was pronounced dead at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

Meanwhile two occupants from another vehicle were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries. Two other people from a third vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

The OPP are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.