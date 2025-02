Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Mississauga on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Mississauga, paramedics say.

The incident happened in the area of Hurontario Street and Dundas Street West at around 7 p.m.

Peel paramedics told CTV News Toronto that a man between 30 and 40 years old was stabbed in the back.

He was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released suspect information. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.