UHN updates mask policy as respiratory illness season returns

Toronto General Hospital is shown on April 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

The University Health Network (UHN) is making masks mandatory as respiratory illness season ramps up.

Starting on Oct. 28, visitors to UHN sites will need to wear a mask when receiving or waiting for care.

“This requirement applies to patients, visitors, and staff. You must also still wear a mask in areas where many patients may be at a higher risk of illness,” the hospital network said in a note posted on its website.

Masks will still be optional in common areas such as lobbies and food courts.

UHN includes Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehab, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and other sites.

It said its policies around masking change in response to respiratory virus season or outbreak conditions.

“We closely monitor COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses and will adjust our policy if needed,” UHN said.

The hospital network said UHN-approved medical masks will be available at all entrances, outpatient clinics and inpatient units.

Hospitals have been plagued by staff shortages in recent years which have been made worse by the spread of illness among staff, particularly respiratory illnesses such as flu and COVID-19.