2 teens, 1 man charged in connection with carjacking investigation in Toronto

Police said they recovered two handguns related to a carjacking investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Three people, including two teenagers, are facing charges in connection with a carjacking investigation in Toronto over the weekend.

Toronto police said they received reports on Sunday about three people with a gun, occurring within half an hour of each other in midtown and North York.

The first happened just before 9:10 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Davenport Road.

Officers allege the victim was filling their vehicle up with gas when two male suspects wearing masks approached them. One suspect allegedly took out a handgun and demanded for the car keys.

A brief struggle ensued, police said, and the suspects took off empty-handed.

The second incident happened at 9:10 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East.

Police said several masked suspects approached a victim as they were walking back to their parked vehicle.

Officers allege one suspect produced a handgun, demanded for the car keys, before the suspects assaulted the victim. They allegedly took the keys and drove away in the victim’s vehicle.

The third incident happened about 25 minutes later, in the area of Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street.

Toronto police said two victims were sitting inside their vehicle when they were approached by two men wearing masks. One suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded they get out of the vehicle.

A police vehicle drove past the area on an unrelated call when the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle, police said, prompting them to get out of the car and flee the area empty-handed.

Police said its officers found the previously stolen vehicle, adding that they saw two suspects get out of the vehicle before they brought them into custody. They allege the third suspect drove the vehicle a short distance before losing control and colliding into a police near Browns Line and Evans Avenue.

Police said they arrested the third suspect after a brief foot chase.

After conducting three search warrants, police said they recovered items of evidentiary value, including two handguns.

Two teenage boys – a 16-year-old from Vaughan and a 17-year-old from Toronto – are facing numerous charges, including three counts each of robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent. Their identities are protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Mississauga resident Zacharia Abdi-Hassan, 22, is also facing multiple charges, including failure to comply with probation, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and three counts of robbery with a firearm. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.