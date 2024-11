Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Aug. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

Police will be holding a news conference on Wednesday morning to announce the results of an ongoing auto theft investigation in Toronto.

Details of the investigation, dubbed Project Warden, will be provided by Insp. Heather Nichols and Det. Dan Kraehling, of 53 Division.

The news conference will be held at Toronto police headquarters at 10:30 a.m. and the event will be streamed live on CP24.com and CTVnews.ca.