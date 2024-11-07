Toronto man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting two different people in west-end home

Jackson Ferreira, 26, of Toronto, is shown in a handout photo. Ferreira has been charged with three counts of sexual assault in an investigation that dates back to 2022. (Toronto Police Service)

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted two different people in his west-end home.

Police say that investigators have linked the accused to at least three different incidents, all of which took place in 2022.

The first two incidents involved the same victim and occurred over the span of about a week, on June 21 and June 28, 2022.

In both cases, police allege that the victim attended the suspect’s home near St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street and was drugged with a noxious substance before being sexually assaulted.

The third incident involved a second victim who attended the same residence on Jul 21, 2022.

Police say that victim was also drugged with a noxious substance and then sexually assaulted.

An investigation into the alleged offences began on Jan. 1, 2024 and ultimately led to the identification of the accused.

Jackson Ferreira, 26, of Toronto, was then arrested earlier this week.

Police say that investigators believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.

