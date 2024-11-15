Toronto to close some roads earlier than planned ahead of second Taylor Swift show

A ceremonial 'Taylor Swift Way' sign is shown above. (City of Toronto/ X)

Multiple road closures and adjustments are in effect amid Toronto’s leg of the Taylor Swift era’s tour, including changes to road closure times.

The City of Toronto says that it is “adjusting the time of some traffic management measures on Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert dates to further enhance crowd management.”

The roads closures, originally to be fully or partially closed at 2 p.m., will go into effect an hour earlier, at 1 p.m.

There will be an expected 500,00 visitors to Toronto during Swift’s performances, city officials say.

These roads will be open to traffic from local residents and businesses only as of 2 p.m.