Missing 4-month-old baby pronounced dead after ‘suspicious incident’ in midtown Toronto: police

A baby reported missing just before noon has died in hospital after it was located with critical injuries by police.

A four-month-old baby is dead after what Toronto police are calling a “suspicious incident” at a midtown apartment building on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that the baby was initially reported missing by a family member just before 11:30 a.m.

Authorities say officers “quickly responded” to a residential building near Marlee and Roselawn avenues where the baby was located.

Paramedics attended the scene and rushed the baby to the hospital with critical injuries.

However, just after 1 p.m. police confirmed that the baby had been pronounced dead.

A cause of death has not been provided.

“While we recognize this is a tragic situation that raises many questions, no further details will be shared at this time. We want to reassure the public that there is no safety risk,” a Toronto police media officer said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.