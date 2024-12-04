Snow in Toronto could cause messy rush-hour commute: Environment Canada

Motorists navigate a snow-covered roadway in Toronto in this file photo.

Toronto could see the first taste of winter weather this morning as a low-pressure system brings snow to the city on Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory on Tuesday night, warning of potentially hazardous driving conditions throughout the day.

The city could see upwards of five centimetres of snowfall before flurries taper off this evening. The national agency is warning of reduced visibility at times and noted that the inclement weather could have a “significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

“Slow down driving in slippery conditions,” the weather advisory read.

“Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Toronto is expected to see flurries begin this morning with a high of 0 C. The temperature will feeler closer to -11 this afternoon when factoring in the wind chill.

More snow is expected on Thursday but flurries should end near noon, Environment Canada says.