Toronto’s most-listened to artist on Spotify revealed

Spotify’s long-awaited annual “Wrapped” campaign has arrived, and the streaming service is revealing the listening habits of Torontonians and others across the Greater Toronto Area.

“Wrapped” provides 626 million global Spotify users with a look inside what they listened to over the past year, including top artists, albums, podcasts and more.

“From the unprecedented rise we saw with country music to podcasts playing a more important role in culture than ever before and the book-to-screen boom we saw with audiobooks – 2024 was a year for the fans,” Spotify said in a release.

Special delivery: WRAPPED IS HERE. We preview all the things you’ll unwrap this year 🎁 https://t.co/7RlugcVXig pic.twitter.com/o57rAq9c2w — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) December 4, 2024

Toronto’s top artists

When it came to Toronto’s 2024 “Wrapped” stats, Taylor Swift dethroned Toronto’s own Drake as the city’s top artist. The rapper was bumped down to the number two spot, while fellow rappers Travis Scott and Future followed, and another Torontonian – Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd – rounded out the top five.

Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour, Nov. 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour, Nov. 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Top artists for 2024 did not vary much across the GTA. Drake snagged the top spot in Brampton and Mississauga, while Swift, Scott, Future and The Weeknd all made up the top five in different orders. The only outlier was in Brampton, where country singer Morgan Wallen replaced Tesfaye.

Toronto’s top songs

When it came to the top songs of the year in Toronto, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” claimed the number one spot, with Jimin’s “Who” in second and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” in third. Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” rounded out the top five list for 2024.

Toronto’s top albums

Torontonians didn’t shift their listening habits much when it came to what albums they listened to in 2024, mirroring the top songs of the year. “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY” by Taylor Swift came in at number one, followed by Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n' Sweet,” Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season,” Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” and Billie Eilish’s “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” to make up Toronto’s top five.

"The Tortured Poets Department" by Taylor Swift This cover image released by Republic Records show "The Tortured Poets Department" by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records via AP) Uncredited

Canada-wide “Wrapped”

As Taylor Swift finishes off her nearly two-year long Eras tour in Vancouver this week, Spotify says she was Canada’s top artist of 2024. Her album “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY” also took the top spot for the most listened to album across the country. She didn’t take the number one position for top song, however. That crown belonged to Shaboozey and his record-breaking track “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Not too surprising after it set a record for the most weeks atop the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 in October, claiming the number one spot on the chart for 20 weeks.

Shaboozey performs a medley during the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Shaboozey performs a medley during the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Rounding out the top five of Canada’s most-streamed artists were Drake, Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott, respectively.