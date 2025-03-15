Brampton man accused of setting house in The Beaches on fire

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police have charged a Brampton man accused of setting a house on fire in The Beaches last month.

Crews responded to a house fire near Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue at 2 a.m. on Feb. 27.

Police said a man had attended the home, which was vacant, and allegedly used an accelerant to set it on fire. He shortly fled the area.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Following an investigation in coordination with the Toronto Fire Service and the Office of the Fire Marshal, police arrested 31-year-old Harjot Bhandaal on Thursday.

He has been charged with disguise with intent, break and enter with intent, possession of incendiary material and arson with disregard for human life.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.