Suspects, info sought following alleged arson at currency exchange business in Vaughan

Images of suspects and a vehicle wanted in connection with an alleged arson in Vaughan on Oct. 1. (YRP photos)

Police in York Region are looking for two suspects after a currency exchange business in Vaughan was allegedly intentionally set on fire earlier this month.

The incident happened on Oct. 1 near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to that area at about 3:30 a.m. for reports of a break-and-enter in progress at a business.

They said that when officers arrived at the scene, Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service was already working to extinguish a fire.

“Through investigation, it was learned two suspects threw a bottle containing an accelerant through the window, causing the fire,” police said.

An unknown number of suspects were seen leaving the area southbound towards the City of Toronto.

A silver four-door pickup was also seen in the area at the time of the incident, YRP said.

York Regional Police later told CP24 that they do not believe this incident is hate-motivated.

Investigators are urging anyone with information or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to come forward. They also want to speak with anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage from the area around that time.

York Regional Police are asking anyone with information to contact the #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.