72-year-old pedestrian dies following Highway 407 collision in Markham

A 72-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a transport truck on Highway 407 in Markham Tuesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police told CP24 it happened east of McCowan Road at 9:20 a.m.

The pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, but in an update on X, formerly Twitter, police said they died.

“Foul play is not suspected,” the post on X reads.

All but one westbound lane is closed in the area as an investigation gets underway.

Clean-up has started in the area, police said, and all lanes should reopen shortly.