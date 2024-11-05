72-year-old pedestrian dies following Highway 407 collision in Markham

A 72-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a transport truck on Highway 407 in Markham Tuesday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police told CP24 it happened east of McCowan Road at 9:20 a.m.
The pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, but in an update on X, formerly Twitter, police said they died.
“Foul play is not suspected,” the post on X reads.
All but one westbound lane is closed in the area as an investigation gets underway.
Clean-up has started in the area, police said, and all lanes should reopen shortly.
