Video shows serious crash after rock was thrown at moving vehicle in Markham

Police say two people sustained life-threatening injuries in the Markham collision

Police have released new video footage that shows a vehicle speeding through a red light and crashing into another vehicle in Markham after its driver was reportedly struck by a rock and rendered unconscious.

The incident is one of 20 similar occurrences in which rocks have been thrown at moving vehicles in Markham since September, according to police.

Eleven of those incidents have taken place along Highway 48 and are being investigated by Ontario Provincial Police while the nine remaining incidents took place within the jurisdiction of York Regional Police.

In the dashcam footage, released by police on Tuesday, a vehicle is shown approaching a red light at a high rate of speed at around 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 20.

The vehicle then enters the intersection and slams into the front of a car.

Police say that investigators believe a rock was thrown at the driver from the opposite lane of traffic, causing them to lose consciousness sometime prior to the collision.

The crash left two individuals with life-threatening injuries. Police say that one of the individuals has since been released from hospital while the other is still being treated.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision but say that there are several reports that an SUV seen travelling in the opposite lane of traffic may have been involved.

The OPP is asking “anyone who can identify the vehicle and its passengers” to contact investigators.

“These innocent victims were simply travelling on our roadways, which should be safe for everyone. It’s shocking that such dangerous acts are occurring in our community,” Det. Insp. Sean Chatland said in a news release. “We’re determined to put a stop to it and to relentlessly pursue whoever is responsible. We want to ensure that no other family member or loved one has to endure such a traumatic experience.”

The Aurora detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the rock-throwing incidents in cooperation with York Regional Police.

No suspect descriptions have been released so far.