Freezing rain warning issued for several parts of the GTA and surrounding areas

A freezing rain warning was issued for parts of the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding communities on Dec. 8 (Environment Canada screengrab)

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding communities.

Due to a low-pressure system, a brief period of freezing rain is expected to fall on Monday morning and continue into the afternoon.

“The freezing rain is expected to transition to rain or drizzle as temperatures rise above the freezing mark,” Environment Canada said in its warning, which was issued late Sunday afternoon.

“There is a potential for freezing drizzle through Monday evening as temperatures are expected to remain near the freezing mark, particularly over higher terrain.”

This system could result in highways, roads, walkways and parking lots becoming icy and slippery, the national weather agency said.

“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas,” says Environment Canada, which is also advising residents to be prepared for possible utility outages.

The affected areas include Barrie-Collingwood-Hillsdale, Caledon, Cobourg - Colborne - Western Northumberland County, Innisfil - New Tecumseth – Angus, Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes, Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region, Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County, Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago, Peterborough City - Lakefield - Southern Peterborough County, Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region, Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County, Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region, and Vaughan - Richmond Hill – Markham.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

quebec storm Freezing rain is seen on tree branches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Special weather statement for Bancroft - Hastings Highlands – Denbigh area

A special weather statement is also in effect for the Bancroft - Hastings Highlands – Denbigh area, which the weather agency said could see freezing rain and freezing drizzle on Monday evening through to Tuesday morning.

This system could result in some ice build-up on some surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots that may become slippery.

This precipitation is also due to a low-pressure system that is approaching southern Ontario.

It is expected to begin as snow with up to 5 cm of snowfall accumulation possibly by Monday evening.

Environment Canada says the white stuff is expected to become mixed with or change to freezing rain on Monday evening before “tapering to scattered flurries or freezing drizzle Monday overnight.”

With temperatures expected to remain near the freezing mark, there is a potential for freezing drizzle through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning.

The national weather agency said freezing rain warnings or freezing drizzle advisories may be required as the event draws closer.

This weather could affect Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning commutes may be affected. Residents are being advised to continue to monitoring Environment Canada alerts and forecasts.