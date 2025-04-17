Vaughan man, 42, facing 13 additional sexual assault charges

A 42-year-old man is facing 13 additional sexual assault charges after police say more victims came forward to York Regional Police.

A victim first reported a sexual assault to police on Feb. 26. Following an investigation, police arrested Giuseppe Agrippa on March 4, and charged him with assault, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of disobeying order of the court.

“At the time of his arrest, the male was out on separate release orders for unrelated charges,” police said in a news release issued on March 4.

Police released a photo of Agrippa, as investigators believed there were more victims as he allegedly used dating apps to meet people.

Police say after his initial arrest, more victims alleged similar incidents with Agrippa. On Wednesday, police charged the Vaughan man with additional offences including three counts each of assault and voyeurism, two counts each of forcible confinement and sexual assault with choking, and mischief under $5,000.

According to police, Agrippa was out on release orders and is currently being held for bail. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar