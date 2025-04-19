Multiple Vaughan businesses broken into overnight

York police are investigating after three businesses in Vaughan were broken into overnight on Friday.

Police told CP24 that the break-ins occurred at a plaza in the area of Clark Avenue West and Hilda Avenue.

They said a small amount of cash and items were stolen, and are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact York Regional Police’s 2 District investigators.

On Friday afternoon, Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca shared a statement on social media, claiming the break-ins “targeted” Jewish businesses in a “clear attempt to intimidate our Jewish residents in Vaughan.”

York police told CP24 there is no evidence to suggest the incidents were hate-motivated or that any of the businesses were specifically targeted.