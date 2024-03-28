1 injured after car crashes into bus shelter in Scarborough
One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a bus shelter in Scarborough on March 28, 2024. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Thursday, March 28, 2024 6:08AM EDT
One person was take to hospital after a car crashed into a bus shelter and struck a hydro pole in Scarborough overnight.
It happened near Markham Road and Finch Avenue East early Thursday morning.
Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.