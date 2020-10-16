A 16-year-old boy has been injured in a stabbing in Brampton Friday afternoon.

Peel police were called to Hansen Road North and Lauderdale Road, north of Queen Street East, around 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to hospital where he is in stable condition.

Central Peel Secondary School was put in a hold and secure, but police said no students were present at the time.

They added that the incident did not occur on school property.

No suspect information has been released.