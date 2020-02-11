

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario public health officials are investigating 19 people for possible coronavirus infection, up from 8 on Monday, but say they have not confirmed any new cases.

The Ontario Public Health lab has ruled out infection for another 79 people.

All of their samples have gone to the Federal Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for double confirmation.

A total of 285 people have been tested in Ontario so far, with three people diagnosed with the virus, which has infected 43,000 people in China so far and hundreds of others around the world.

Ontario’s only confirmed coronavirus patients, a couple in their 50s in Toronto and a female university student in her 20s in London, remain in self-isolation at home.

Four other people are receiving treatment for coronavirus infection in British Columbia.