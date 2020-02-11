19 Ontarians under investigation for coronavirus infection, no new cases
This undated file image released by the British Health Protection Agency shows an electron microscope image of a coronavirus, part of a family of viruses that cause ailments including the common cold and SARS. (AP / Health Protection Agency)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:36AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:37AM EST
Ontario public health officials are investigating 19 people for possible coronavirus infection, up from 8 on Monday, but say they have not confirmed any new cases.
The Ontario Public Health lab has ruled out infection for another 79 people.
All of their samples have gone to the Federal Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for double confirmation.
A total of 285 people have been tested in Ontario so far, with three people diagnosed with the virus, which has infected 43,000 people in China so far and hundreds of others around the world.
Ontario’s only confirmed coronavirus patients, a couple in their 50s in Toronto and a female university student in her 20s in London, remain in self-isolation at home.
Four other people are receiving treatment for coronavirus infection in British Columbia.