Police have announced the arrest of two more suspects in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Bowmanville man and his pregnant wife.

On Feb. 4, 2023, Aram Kamel and Rafad Alzubaidy, 26, were found dead inside their home on Crombie Street.

Investigators allege that at about 12:45 a.m. three armed suspects wearing masks entered the residence and “shot both victims multiple times at close range.”

Kamel and Alzubaidy, who was six months pregnant, died instantly, they said.

Det.-Sgt. Brad Corner, of Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), said that the victims’ bodies were discovered on the main floor of the dwelling more than 12 hours later when officers were called to that address for a wellness check.

“The ongoing investigation into the murders has been lengthy and remains an open investigation as we work to determine the specific motives,” he said during a recent news conference.

“Based on the evidence we’ve collected, we believe this was a targeted killing and not a robbery.”

Demouy Blair, 22, of Oshawa ,and 37-year-old Rocky Steve Stevenson, of Ajax, are each facing two counts first-degree murder.

Late last week, police announced that Illia Ayo and Abdinisar Aden, both 22-years-old, along with 21-year-old Emmanuel Ezbon have also each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the homicides.

Anyone with new information about this case is asked to contact Det. Graham of DRPS’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5418, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24’s Codi Wilson.