Personal trainer in Georgetown, Ont. charged with sexual assault

Editor’s note: CP24 has confirmed that all criminal charges laid against the accused in this matter were withdrawn in November, 2024.

A personal trainer has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting someone at the gym he works at in Georgetown, Ont.

Police arrested the suspect on Monday. He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information related to the incident, or who has been victimized by Babiston, is asked to call the HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777, ext. 8970, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.