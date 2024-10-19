What ergonomic upgrades can you do for your home office

For those who from home (even occasionally), ergonomic upgrades can elevate a work space, as the right chair, a footrest, and even a laptop stand can make a difference. (Pexels/Vlada Karpovich)

While many Canadians created home offices at the height of the pandemic, recent Statistics Canada data reveal the number of people who work from home is about 18 per cent.

Still, for those who work from home (even occasionally), ergonomic upgrades can elevate a work space, as the right chair, a footrest, and even a laptop stand can make a difference.

Rachel Kent created a home office but tells CTV News Toronto she still hasn’t found a comfortable chair.

“I’ve tried at least six chairs in the last three years. The wooden chair I use is not ideal, but it doesn’t cause me lower back pain like the fancy chairs I tried to buy,” Kent said.

Ergonomics experts at Consumer Reports (CR) recently evaluated budget office chairs and gave top marks to Staples' Dexley chair, which sells for $379. This particular chair can have its height, armrests, lumbar and headrest adjusted.

“When looking for an ergonomic chair, the one thing I tell people to focus on is adjustability because that’s going to allow you to fit the chair to your body,” said Paul Ritchey, Ergonomic Expert with CR.

“It’s really unlikely you’ll ever find a chair that fits you properly without it being adjustable.”

According to CR, a person’s eyes should be at arms length from their computer with the monitor at their eye level. Those who work with a laptop can raise it with a stand so they don’t strain their neck looking down at their screen.

CR recommend the Insignia Ergonomic Laptop Stand, retailing at $60, as it does not require assembly or tools to adjust the height.

To reduce wrist or hand discomfort, CR says to consider purchasing a mouse pad that supports the wrist, like the Belkin Waverest Gel Wrist Pad for $19.

“With a footrest, you’re going to help support the feet and take some pressure off the underside of the thigh, which you’d find if your feet were just dangling,” said Ritchey.

Upgrading your office space to fit the kind of work you do can make you feel better and maybe even more productive.

“When I find the right chair, I’m going to feel like my home office is finally complete,” said Kent.

Office chairs can be expensive and finding one can take time, so it’s best to try them out in-person at a store. If you do buy one without testing it, check the return policy carefully.