Man facing second-degree murder charge after dispute between tenants turns deadly in Peterborough: police

A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man died following a stabbing in Peterborough on Saturday evening.

At about 7:50 p.m., Peterborough Police Service (PPS) were called to an apartment building at 555 Bonaccord St., near Monaghan Road, following reports of an altercation between two tenants.

At the scene, officers found a man outside the building without vital signs and “suffering from trauma related to the altercation,” Det. Sgt. Josh McGrath said in a post on X.

“Life-saving measures were given by police officers and paramedics; however, the 62-year-old male victim was pronounced deceased at Peterborough Regional Health Centre a short time later,” PPS said in a news release.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Ben Turner, 38, also of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder following an investigation, they said. He was held in custody and was set to appear in court on Nov. 17.

“At this point, Peterborough Police Service are not looking for any other persons associated with this investigation,” said McGrath.

“This was a targeted incident and there are no ongoing safety concerns to the community.”

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact PPS at 705-876-1122, ext. 555, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.