Canadian long-track speedskater Valerie Maltais takes silver in Beijing

Silver medallist Valerie Maltais of Canada celebrates on the podium after winning silver in the mass start women's race at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ng Han Guan

BEIJING — Canadian long-track speedskater Valerie Maltais earned a silver medal Sunday in the women's mass start competition at the Beijing World Cup.

Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands won gold in eight minutes 27.62 seconds.

Ottawa native Ivanie Blondin initially finished second in 8:28.49 but was later disqualified. Officials felt that body contact between Blondin and Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida affected another skater.

Maltais, from La Baie, Que., was given the silver in 8:28.97 for her first World Cup podium appearance of the season. China's Binyu Yang took bronze in 8:29.72.

Canada just missed the podium in the team sprint races.

The Netherlands took women's gold ahead of Poland and the United States. Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Beatrice Lamarche of Quebec City were fourth.

The Dutch crew won men's gold with the United States taking silver and China bronze. Anders Johnson of Burnaby, B.C., Christopher Fiola of Montreal and Calgary's Yankun Zhao finished fourth.

The ISU World Cup circuit returns next month with a Jan. 24-26 stop in Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press