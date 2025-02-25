4 men, teens wanted in connection with attempted armed jewelry store robbery in Vaughan

A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

York police are searching for four people after an attempted armed robbery at a jewelry store in Vaughan earlier this week.

Police say on Feb. 24, shortly after 9 p.m., officers were called to a jewelry store in the area of Zenway Boulevard and Highway 427.

They say a man was exiting the store after closing when he saw four people running toward him.

The man was able to get into his vehicle and lock the doors before the suspects reached him, according to police, and they then attempted to smash the window of the vehicle with a hammer.

The victim also alleges that at least one of the suspects showed a firearm. No one was injured, police say.

Investigators say all four suspects are described as males between the ages of 15 to 20 and were wearing dark clothing with their faces covered at the time of the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.