Possible measles exposure at Pearson airport

Toronto Public Health is advising the public that it is investigating a case of measles that is linked to an international flight that landed at Pearson International Airport earlier this month.

TPH says that anyone who was on board Air Canada Flight AC002 from Tokyo to Toronto on March 2 may have been exposed. They also say that anyone who was in Terminal 1 at Pearson between 4:50 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on March 2 is at risk of exposure.

This is the second time in recent weeks that exposure has come from a Pearson flight. A Feb. 22 Korean Air flight from Seoul, South Korea was also investigated by public health officials following a confirmed case of measles in the York Region.

This case is yet another in a measles outbreak that has affected Ontario since late 2024. As of Feb. 26, there have been 127 confirmed measles cases in Ontario according to Public Health Ontario , with another 50 probable cases. There was also an increase of 78 cases between Feb. 13 and Feb. 26. The majority of those infected have been adolescents and children.

An infectious disease expert has previously stated that travel will be a key part of the virus’ spread. Aside from the Pearson exposures, a Feb. 27 case was an unvaccinated child who acquired measles while traveling outside of Canada.

There have also been outbreaks in New Brunswick, Quebec and Manitoba, resulting in nationwide measles cases that already exceed the number for all of 2024. Canada’s total stands at 227 as of March 6.

The U.S. is also facing its own outbreak, specifically in Texas. An unvaccinated child died from the disease Feb. 26, marking the first measles death in the U.S. since 2015.

Measles is a highly contagious infection of the lungs, with symptoms that include a rash, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Symptoms can show up seven to 21 days after exposure.

According to Public Health Ontario, the virus can spread via coughing or sneezing, or by touching your eyes, nose or mouth after touching an infected surface. The best way to avoid getting measles is to ensure that you and your loved ones are vaccinated.