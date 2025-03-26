‘Tariff for tariff’: Doug Ford says he supports retaliatory tariffs in light of Trump’s 25 per cent auto levy

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters at Queen's Park on March 26 after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on automotive imports. (CP24)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s asked Prime Minister Mark Carney to convene a first ministers meeting after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he will propose a 25 per cent tariff on automotive imports.

“I’m in full support of preparing retaliatory tariffs,” Ford said at Queen’s Park Wednesday. “Tariff for tariff. But, we want to see what (Trump’s) going to do on April 2.”

Ford has been outspoken since Trump started his trade war with Canada in February, threatening to cut off electricity supplies to three U.S. states, making multiple appearances on American media networks, and travelling to Washington, D.C. to meet with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

“As we’ve seen over a number of months, it’s on again, off again, and (Trump) said he wasn’t going to (implement tariffs) until April 2… well, he launched an early attack, which is not surprising.”

President Trump is at it again.



His 25 per cent tariffs on cars and light trucks will do nothing more than increase costs for hard-working American families. U.S. markets are already on the decline as the president causes more chaos and uncertainty. He’s putting American jobs at… — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 26, 2025

Ford added that he asked Carney to call a meeting with all the premiers early next week, ahead of Trump’s proposed auto levy, because he wants to take a “team Canada approach.”

“I do not want to hurt other provinces, but I can assure you one thing, we’re going to make sure that we inflict as much pain as possible to the American people without inflicting pain on the Canadian population.”

The premier also said he’ll be requesting another meeting with all the CEOs and presidents of the auto sector and will wait to hear more about Trump’s plans for April 2, when the president plans to roll out another round of tariffs.

“I find it very, very difficult to believe that they can dissect every single part in an automobile by April 2. You can’t flick on a switch and create an auto plant overnight.”

Ford added that on his phone call with Carney, he also encouraged him to target American cars, reiterating his calls for retaliatory tariffs.

“We either roll over as a country and he runs us over 15 times and gets what he wants, or we feel a little bit of pain and we fight like we’ve never fought before.”

Toronto approves plan to protect against tariffs

Also on Wednesday, Toronto city council approved Mayor Olivia Chow’s “action plan” designed to support Toronto’s economy and local businesses.

The plan outlines 10 immediate actions to protect the economy from the new U.S. tariffs expected to take effect next Wednesday, on April 2.

Those actions include strengthening local supply chains, promoting locally-made goods, prioritizing Canadian suppliers, goods and services in procurement policies, and a six-month industrial property tax deferral program, among others.

Olivia Chow Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow attends a city council meeting on March 26, 2025.

The plan also includes direction for city staff to limit day-to-day spending on U.S.-based products and services in favour of locally-owned alternatives.

“I am encouraging all Torontonians to stand together and support local businesses by shopping local and buying Canadian whenever possible,” Chow said in a release.

“Like SARS, the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, we will face this crisis and emerge stronger and more resilient than ever before.”