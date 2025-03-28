Man wanted for an alleged back-to-back armed robbery at the same retail store: police

Toronto police searching for an unknown suspect who allegedly robbed the same retail store in back-to-back nights on Jan 6, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police officers are searching for a man in connection with two armed robberies at the same store in the Bloor Street West and Dufferin Street area, earlier this year.

In a news release issued Friday, police say a masked man entered the retail store shortly after 4 a.m. on Jan. 6, pulled out a handgun, and made a demand for cash.

It’s unclear how much money the accused allegedly ran off with but in both instances police say he took a “quantity of cash” before fleeing.

TPS Additional images of the suspect police are searching for, announced on March 28, 2025 (TPS photos).

Police also allege that same man targeted the same store the previous night using the same method.

No injuries have been reported.

The suspect, who remains unknown at this time is described as approximately six-feet with a “thin build.” Police warn that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.