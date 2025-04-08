Section of southbound Don Valley Parkway closed after 6-car crash: police

A section of the Don Valley Parkway is closed after a six-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

A portion of the southbound Don Valley Parkway is closed after a six-car crash early Tuesday morning, police say.

The crash happened near Eastern Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. as a blast of wintry weather brought flurries to the city.

It’s unclear if any injuries were sustained in the collision. Police haven’t said what may have caused the crash.

All southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being diverted onto Richmond Street. Police are asking motorists to consider alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.