Two medications recalled in Canada due to dosing errors

The label for a bottle of melatonin pills is seen in New York on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Melatonin is a hormone that helps control the body's sleep cycle. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Health Canada has issued two separate recall alerts concerning medications due to concerns over incorrect dosing – one involving melatonin supplements and other involving acetaminophen tablets.

Consumers are urged to check their medicine cabinets and review product details to avoid potential health risks.

The first recall affects certain lots of Life Brand Time Release Melatonin 10 mg, a product commonly used to aid sleep

According to Health Canada, some lots of this supplement may have incorrect dosage instructions on the label.

This could lead consumers to take more or less melatonin than intended.

The affected lot numbers are as follows: 4D3965YA2, 4F4495YA2, 4F44961B0, 4F44962LH, 4H49262LH & 5C47764ES.

A separate recall warns Riva Acetaminophen 500-mg tablets may actually contain 325-mg tablets – an underdose for those relying on the product for pain or fever relief.

The affected product is sold by Laboratorie Riva Inc., and the issue stems from mislabelled tablet strength.

Consumers who have purchased this product should check for the lot number labelled as D3120.

In both cases, Health Canada advises consumers to stop using the affected products immediately and consult a healthcare provider if they have concerns about symptoms or medication effectiveness.