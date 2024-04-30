Four people sustained injuries after a truck caught fire at a waste facility in Pickering on Tuesday.

The incident happened at a GFL Environmental Inc. site at 1070 Toy Ave., just south of Highway 401 and east of Brock Road.

Durham Regional Police Service said that that they were called to the facility, which handles liquid and special waste, at around 2:40 p.m.

Once on scene, crews located a GFL truck that had “combusted” as well as four people who were injured, police said.

Two of those individuals sustained minor injuries while two others are being transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At this point it is not clear what caused the fire.

More to come. This is a developing story.